Enjoy national diversity; love others

Here we are remembering with shame how we treated Japanese Americans 75 years ago because they looked like the enemy. I am embarrassed for my fellow Americans who are coming out of the woodwork and verbalizing their dislike for Muslim Americans, Mexican Americans, African Americans and anyone else who doesn’t fit their idea of what a perfect American is supposed to look like, talk like and act like.
The only people who really have a right to be judgmental are the 100 percent Native American Indians, whose ancestors were displaced, treated badly or killed by the very people who came here to be free and have better lives.
I would like to blame President Trump for all this hatred, but all he has done is encourage millions of people who harbor such dislike for their fellow Americans to feel comfortable expressing their hatred. The sad thread here is many people are not taking seriously that our country is a melting pot of people from all around the world.
Please enjoy the diversity others bring to our country and love thy neighbor. Our country will be more peaceful and a lot safer.
Margie Vargas, Fresno
