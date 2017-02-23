Don’t criticize Devin Nunes

Last Sunday’s (Feb. 19) attack on Congressman Devin Nunes by The Bee’s Editorial Board was especially caustic and uncalled for. Having disagreements with an elected official is one thing but name-calling and reciting a long list of complaints going back to 2002 is reckless.
As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes participates in oversight of our country’s national security apparatus, including classified material. It’s safe to say that his role is very important in keeping us all safe at this time of worldwide terrorism. Nunes deserves our support, not our criticism.
Fred Vanderhoof, chairman, Fresno County Republican Party, Fresno
