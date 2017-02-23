I held a child as she died from measles

Just a personal recollection on the value of vaccines. In the late 1970s, my wife and I were serving in one of the least developed countries of the world. Childhood mortality was in the range of 50 percent, largely from preventable disease, mostly measles.
Our organization gave us a grant for a regional measles vaccination program. We vaccinated our town, then started with the surrounding villages, finally running out of vaccine in a little village up the mountain from our town.
When the next wave of measles epidemic swept over the region, the last village to be vaccinated did not have any children die. The adjacent village with no vaccine lost half of the children to measles. I have held a child in my arms as she died from measles. May it never happen here.
David Young, Fresno
