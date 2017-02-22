Rules of the road for drivers and cyclists

Responding to the gentlemen who thinks cyclists should stay off country roads: Unfortunately, your fellow motorists demonstrate you are not alone in your opinion.
First, Fresno does need more cycling-friendly roads but, that said, we cyclists like getting out of town just like anybody else. Roads are not exclusively for motorists. A bicycle is considered a vehicle and all courtesies given to drivers should be given to cyclists as well.
We constantly have to be on our guard for drivers who are not paying attention and frequently veer into our bike lane, among other things. When riding on country roads where there are not many bike lanes, we try and ride as far to the right as possible. However, be aware that often there is debris in the road to dodge (trash, rocks, gravel, glass, etc.)
Drivers, please be aware of, and courteous to, those with whom you share the road. Cyclists, be courteous as well. Pace-line ride whenever possible and keep your eyes on the road.
Carol Capitola, Fresno
Comments