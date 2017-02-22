Warszawski is all wet about Valley water

We are indeed blessed by having a sports columnist (Marek Warszawski) who is also an expert on water and ecology.
In his Feb. 13 column, he chastises those of us who lament the release of millions of acre-feet of water to the ocean instead of saving it for our farms and communities. He gives us some slack by sympathizing that we only have fourth-grade educations.
Perhaps, he could explain to us educationally challenged folks why all the water released over the past 25 years has not resulted in any improvement to such species as smelt or salmon.
Society needs balance in water management. For too long, environmental zealots have determined federal and state water policy to the detriment of ordinary citizens.
If his comment is indicative of his intelligence and judgment, he should move to San Francisco, where his views would fit right in.
Kole Upton, Chowchilla
Comments