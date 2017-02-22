I liked Fiala’s column on power of nonviolence

Andrew Fiala’s column in the Feb. 18 Bee was great. Those who say that nonviolence never changed anything should look at history. There are great individuals who achieved tremendous change through nonviolent methods:
Jesus of Nazareth was the first. Despite ruthless persecution, Christianity eventually overcame. Of course, many followers have gone astray from the teachings of humility and turning the other cheek, but many have found that love triumphs.
Mahatma Gandhi managed to gain freedom for India. The brutality of the suppression of the protests, eventually backfired on the government.
Nelson Mandela preached nonviolence, and in the end, it was the violence of some, that once again backfired, and ended apartheid in South Africa.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s insistence on nonviolence eventually ended segregation and Jim Crow laws, and allowed voting rights. The lives of many were lost, but the nation came to have sympathy for the protestors, as people watched on TV the brutality of the southern police against the peaceful protesters.
If only the racists of many colors and the haters on the right and left could read Mr. Fiala’s column, and come to see each other as humans, and peacefully resolve issues.
Ron Vaughan, Tulare
