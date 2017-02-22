Bee editorial and cartoon unfair to Nunes

The editorial about Devin Nunes’ intelligence obligations in the Feb. 19 Fresno Bee was obviously written by liberals. Only negative comments, which I question, with nothing positive noted. Of course, we must remember Devin is a Republican who fought hard for water rights for our Valley farmers during the five-year drought, when many Democrats deserted the farmers and laborers. I commend Devin for continued support of his district.
In addition, showing an insulting editorial cartoon of Nunes was not only unprofessional but demonstrates the liberal stand The Bee has continued to glorify.
Fresno deserves a more politically balanced newspaper in the Valley. Let’s hope one is created soon.
Ron Murrey, Clovis
Comments