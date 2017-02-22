Travel ban encourages attacks

Too bad Doug Sherfy (letter Feb. 9) doesn’t know what he is talking about. He is ignorant of the complexity of the Middle East and totally uninformed about the war on terror, just like Donald Trump.
If he had half a clue, he would easily see that Trump’s travel-ban order is likely to produce more attacks, not fewer. It has nothing to do with preventing terror, and everything to do with a malignant narcissist who is being advised by a megalomaniac with a world view right out of Dante’s “Inferno,” trying to usher in a “new order,” under the guise of “Making America Great Again.”
Which is just enough bait to fool people like Mr. Sherfy. The biggest enemy we face right now is sitting in the White House, loading his administration with billionaire cronies, who thinks he is the best judge of everything imaginable, and is working to center all power in his office, which begins by throwing the values of this country out the window.
Timothy McKeever, Fresno
