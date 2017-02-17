Trump will ‘lie right to your face’

President Donald Trump, during his announcement of his new secretary of labor, said he had the largest electoral college landslide since Ronald Reagan. Does this guy not know that facts can be checked?
Here are the facts! Reagan 1980 – 489; 1984 – 525; George H.W. Bush 1988 – 426; Bill Clinton 1992 – 370; 1996 – 379; G. W. Bush 2000 – 271; 2004 – 286; Barack Obama 2008 – 365; 2012 – 332; Trump 2016 – 304, not the 306 he stated. Only George W. Bush had fewer than Trump.
How can anyone, let alone the president, make untrue statements like this with a straight face? This man will lie right to your face and make his own facts up. And his supporters will believe his every word.
D. Brian Bobbitt, Fresno
