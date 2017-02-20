California’s Minerva strikes gold

Lisa Benson’s editorial cartoon (Feb. 16) representing California as a runaway toddler reveals the cartoonist’s ignorance of what a loss Calexit would be for the country.
The infant Ms. Benson depicts is utterly dependent, but our state contributes much more to federal coffers than it receives. We have the sixth largest GDP in the world. We are first among states, not only in ag production, but also in defense, technology, shipping, entertainment and tourism.
A better representation of the runaway would be Minerva, the Roman goddess on California’s Great Seal. She would be looking down on that carload of rubes from a height of about 20 feet, pulling a little red wagon stacked with gold bouillon.
Howard Hurtt, Fresno
