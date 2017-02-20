Give Betsy DeVos a chance

Betsy DeVos was briefly prevented from entering a middle school in Washington, D.C., by protesters. After she visited the school, the protesters yelled and blocked her car.
What were they protesting? She had just been confirmed as education secretary. I saw a “Black Lives Matter” sign, which I thought that was ironic, as she has worked to improve the education of poor children in failing schools.
Shouldn’t we give her a chance? Public schools need something new.
I know that we all wish that President Trump would stop tweeting, but I think we should also give him a chance.
Sharon Hall, Fresno
