Nunes should support Dreamers

It is time for Congressman Devin Nunes to join many of his Republican colleagues in support of the bipartisan BRIDGE Act.
This bill was introduced as a practical solution for the 750,000 Dreamers living in limbo unsure of whether they will still have their jobs and homes tomorrow.
Dreamers live and work with us as nurses, doctors, teachers and accountants, and simply want to achieve the American Dream. In fact, many are my college classmates. They are not asking for a hand out or a hand up – they just want the chance to better themselves through hard work and perseverance.
The BRIDGE Act is the conservative approach. It saves billions of dollars in deportation costs and ensures the tax dollars we have invested in these children who grew up in our education system can return the favor when they seek employment here at home. It also helps the government to focus its resources on securing our borders and rounding up criminals rather than innocent children.
Congressman Nunes, it’s time you joined fellow Valley Republicans Denham and Valadao in supporting Dreamers.
Amberlee Pearson, Fresno
