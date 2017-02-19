Clovis North picks the right coach

Congratulations to Benny Martinez. It appears that Clovis Unified and especially Clovis North High School have finally realized that they have local talent.
Mr. Martinez, a Clovis Unified student since grammar school, learned from the best coaches: Simons, Kellom, Erdman, Sexton, Wetzel, Biggs and others. He has always taught and displayed loyalty and respect toward players and individuals. Mr. Martinez is a quiet leader who has never forgotten why he loves coaching. It is for the kids to learn competitiveness, honor, respect, camaraderie and to ultimately win championships.
Since Doc Buchanan retired as superintendent, the district, until now, had forgotten that you reward your staff and students. The district’s out-of-area recruitment of coaches, for the most part, has met with limited success in football. You cannot build a dynasty if you do not have commitment to the program or the community. Clovis North finally has it in Coach Martinez.
Ernest Muro Sr., Fresno
