‘Catholic Muslim’ term insults Christians

The misunderstandings, intentional and inadvertent, expressed in the Insight article “Islam is for everybody” (Feb. 11) are extreme and dangerous. Of course, the title is true from an Islamic viewpoint, considering the violence perpetrated on non-believers worldwide who do not comply.
“Catholic Muslim” is an insult to all truth seekers and Christians, only valid in this relativistic postmodern imposition which denies absolute truth and objective reality.
The article’s claims deny all historical and theological understanding of truth. The biggest deception is Islam and Christianity “belief in one God.” Islam denies Christ’s divinity, the son of God, the true God of all. The depths and pervasiveness of the article’s deceptions warrant fervent prayer and education to know that truth is not our personal opinions but the veracity of the word and spirit of God.
Stewart Hough, Madera
Comments