Trump wants a safe America

A reply to Micki Whitaker’s Feb. 11 letter:
I do believe there is a lot of fear. But if you are not doing anything wrong, why be afraid? President Trump wants to make America safe.
As for the chaos, maybe let’s look at who is causing the chaos. I think you will find a lot of answers there. Just because you don’t like some of Trump’s policies doesn’t mean you riot, destroy property, injure people and so on.
You will never like everything going on. Lord knows I have not liked the last eight years. But there is a new day dawning. It is time to support the laws of this land and the Constitution.
Sally Harris, Fresno
Comments