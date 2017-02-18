Private schools turn out thriving graduates

In a Feb. 15 story on school choice, Sabina Gonzales-Erana says that traditional public schools provide more for children than the alternatives. I doubt she could find parents of private or charter school students who share that view.
If public schools uniformly provided superior educational opportunity, there would be no “school choice” movement. She says non-traditional schools “segregate kids into a bubble of people who think alike.” I would ask how many students or faculty who self-identified as Republican or conservative did she meet while at the University of California at Santa Cruz.
The fact is that universities, public and private, are becoming liberal indoctrination camps rather than centers of learning; the same group think is taking hold in public secondary schools.
Andy Levine states that Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration are intent on dismantling public schools. He provides no facts to back up his assertion because there are none.
There have been private schools of various stripes in this country since its inception, and despite being poorly funded in many cases, they have produced graduates who were equipped to thrive and become contributing citizens.
Liberals should forget classroom social engineering and concentrate on improving the quality of education at public schools.
Michael Freeman, Sanger
