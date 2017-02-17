U.S. should defend its borders

This is in response to the Feb. 10 article by Carmen George, “A cry for unity at a fence on the U.S.-Mexican border”:
In reading this piece by Ms. George, one would think we had erected the Berlin Wall. This is a barrier dividing two sovereign countries – yes, we do have a border! In the story, there is a quote from the director of Border Angels: “As a result of this wall, more than 11,000 people have died since 1994, mainly because they were forced to cross in the desert, and they die from lack of water.”
What are we to do about this? Provide water tankers in the desert to make their perilous trip safer?
In the first few months of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, the southern border of his country was deemed a priority topic and that Mexican Marines would play a primary role. Look it up. As a country, Mexico has a right to defend its border. Does the U.S. not have the same right?
Doug Edwards, Clovis
Comments