Rethink bullet train path in Valley

Regarding the article “California Republicans ask Trump administration to block bullet train funding” (online Feb. 7):
The bullet train has been of great controversy for residents impacted all up and down California. Republicans asked the Trump administration to block a pending federal grant for the bullet train until an audit of finances is completed. This letter to the Trump administration was signed by all 14 members of California’s GOP delegation.
On Jan. 18, The Bee published an article titled “Chowchilla, Fairmead voice concerns over high-speed rail.” The additional delay on this project undoubtedly is a relief for Chowchilla and Fairmead residents especially.
Chowchilla is planning a new industrial park which creates many jobs that would be unable to be built if the bullet train follows the planned route. There are people worried about their properties and where they will go.
This bullet train, while it is needed to enhance commuting from northern to southern California, needs to be re-evaluated and the residents should be in majority agreement, as well as be heard about the placement of the route and the amount of tax dollars being used.
Karlie Bruce, Selma
