Guns make public schools safer

I believe the ‘D’ after Assemblyman Kevin McCarty’s name stands for denial. He seems to be unable to accept the reality that if trained, armed adults such as teachers are on hand, there might be fewer student and teacher victims in school shootings.
McCarty seems to imagine he’s so in touch that he knows what’s best for each school district in California. Is he going to ask every parent who has a child in school what he or she wants? Let’s have a vote of parents: “Do you want teachers ready to defend your kids just in case?”
Also, before his Assembly Bill 424 is taken seriously, there should be unequivocal evidence that there will be no school shootings in California ever again. I don’t think Mr. McCarty can promise that. And if a shooting does occur where a law to ban trained, adults from being ready to defend against a shooter has disarmed the only people who could help, the blood of many will be on his hands.
Citizens don’t need government officials to propose laws based in a denial of reality.
Paul Atmajian, Hanford
