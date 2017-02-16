Trump isn’t trying to divide nation

Many are protesting everything that this administration has put on the table since President Trump took office on Jan. 20. Just to name a few, abortion, immigration and nominees who will fill government positions.
I’m not a Trump fan, but we should wait and see how things play out before jumping to conclusions. Even though Trump is blunt, he did connect with voters by being straight forward and is doing everything he promised during his campaign.
If you disagree, blame the voters, because they wanted a change, and we are getting it.
Many believe that Trump is trying to divide the country. I disagree, because Trump and everyone should know that a divided country is a weak country.
If it is true, the more divided we become, the more we will realize how much we need each other, because no matter who we are, or where we came from, it’s going to take all of us to stand together to work and fight to keep this nation strong for what it is: The greatest country in the world.
Alex Rubalcava, Fresno
