‘Corrupt’ California gives money to lawbreakers

Now we know that the leaders in California are allowing illegals, mainly from Mexico, to line up for free services including health care, housing, food stamps, free phones and who knows what else.
California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon tells us that half of his family might be deported, what services do they get? The entitlement mentality in California for illegals is out of control just like our corrupt state government, spending our money and giving it away to people who are lawbreakers.
We get no water-storage improvements, but we are building a worthless train. California just can’t wait to spend money that does nothing to really improve taxpayers’ lives in California. Stop the free flow of money to lawbreakers.
Bill Niehoff, Fresno
