I have met Syrian refugees in Fresno. They are just like you and me

Perhaps due to President Trump’s inexperience in government, he waves his “pen” wildly just to see how much he can get away with. It seems to me he is testing the extent of his executive power on whims that have not been carefully thought through, nor consequences considered.
As a result, he has run up against the judicial branch of the government, part of our needed checks and balances system. Unfortunately the third leg of that system, the Congress, is not inclined to put any brakes on his questionable actions or behavior.
And what is President Trump’s reaction to pushback? As has become his modus operandi, he has lashed out at federal court judges, insulting their intelligence and their worth.
We must not be intimidated by his schoolyard-bully tactics. But we must hold true to the promise of liberty and justice for all.
While our president would like us to be fearful of the world, I have never found fear to be a positive motivator. That is especially true when we consider Syrian refugees, who are fleeing unimaginable horror. I have had the privilege of meeting Syrian refugee families residing in Fresno. Humanly speaking, they are just like you and me.
Glena Penner, Reedley
Comments