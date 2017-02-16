GOP fund-raising violations harm public trust

With the decreasing faith in politics among today’s voting population, it is especially difficult to read the Feb. 6 article about fundraising campaign violations involving negligent reporting of received funds with regard to their origin.
Although the California Republican Leadership Fund administrators have admitted that they made an honest mistake and paid their dues, many of us may surely think they knew what they were doing all along.
Either way this is just another instance of possible corruption that could end up pulling at the fabric of an already-torn political society and further weaken the trust we have in our political process.
It has long been unfortunate that money and its misuse is so entangled with our political system. It seems understandable that today’s younger generation is distancing itself from traditional politics and involving itself more and more in activist groups and demonstrations that wish to have their voices heard instead of joining the ranks of wealthy politicians.
Erik Petersen, Clovis
Comments