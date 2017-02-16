County sheriffs aren’t border guards

I can understand President Trump’s insistence on getting the bad illegals out of our state, even the country, but not by holding a gun to the states’ heads by cutting federal funding!
The idea of sheriffs having to play border guards is not the answer. Perhaps shipping gangsters back to their original countries when caught is a better idea. Granted there are many illegals in this country, but they are here to work and make better lives for themselves. Besides when you get rid of all of them, who will work the fields, clean your hotel rooms, make fast food?
This idea of holding back government funds will hurt California, but it will hurt the feds even worse, because we pay more in taxes to the fed and get less back. What would happen if California refused to pay our taxes to the government?
People say give Trump a chance, but the man has not shown me anything that amounts to being president except bullying, paranoia, insensitivity, and he is surrounded by the rich and infamous. Too bad there wasn’t a person on the ballot who was worth voting for.
Chris Theile, Clovis
