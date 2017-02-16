California gives, California can also take away

The president’s latest “tweeted” threats to withhold federal tax monies to California are totally comical. Perhaps he doesn’t yet realize that California is the country’s No. 1 federal taxpaying state, with annual contributions that are nearly double that of the two nearest states (Texas and New York) at $406 billion (2015 statistics), and that California receives, like 14 other states, less money from the feds each year than it pays!
I suggest that California continue to be true to its progressive values, and if the president decides to withhold any money from this state, we in turn, stop sending commensurate monies to Washington – simple as that. I wonder then, how fast federal spending plans would be revised without this state’s generous and ample annual contribution?
I resent the fact that this state literally pays to support most of the other (mostly red) states. Yet we get the same vote and say for at least twice the money and population. This might sound like a voice for secession, but it’s not. It’s just one person’s voice asking for some sense of realism from our imperial dictator to recognize the true worth of his subject states in other, less submissive parts of the country.
Mike D. McNally, Fresno
