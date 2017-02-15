Don’t abandon America’s grand vision

In 1864 Abraham Lincoln said “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the position that all men are created equal.”
For over a century the Statue of Liberty has symbolized these values and what America stands for by inviting the world to “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.” We are a nation of hospitality.
However, the Trump administration’s ban on Muslims, deportation of immigrants and building of walls abandons these values.
Without these values, what visions will guide us into the future?
Philip Traynor, Fresno
