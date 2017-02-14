President should communicate with California

I find President Trump’s comment about the state of California being “out of control” and his threats to de-fund the state of it federal assistance unreasonable.
California does have the need for federal assistance, as does every other state. Federal aid accounts for about 25 percent of California’s general revenue, which compared to other states is in the lower part of the spectrum.
Although I do not agree 100 percent with California becoming a sanctuary state, the president needs to learn to better communicate with the citizens to find mutual ground on his immigration decisions.
Fatima Flores, Sanger
