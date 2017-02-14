Despot Donald rants, raves, alienates allies

Since Sir Donald has assumed his throne in Washington, D.C., it has not been surprising how the new king has behaved. He has ignored, repudiated, threatened and bullied anybody and everybody who has stood in his way.
He does not understand nor have a clue about balance of power, nor does he appear to care! He issues executive orders as if they are his way of communicating his will and dominion over his subjects. He has no filter when expressing his opinions and expresses only anger and resentment when his minions do not behave.
What are we to do as his subjects and serfs? Must we submit to his will and rants so that we will avoid being enslaved by his despotic rantings at us and Congress? The only way he seems to be able to communicate is through his Twitter account. He is alienating everybody.
I expect that the United States will be at war or isolated completely because he has scared off all of our allies and leave us to fight whatever it is Donald has decided we should fight, whether it is real or perceived. God have mercy on us all!
Dennis Collins, Clovis
