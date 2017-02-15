Save the green space at Eaton Plaza

Word is that a stealth plan is in place to displace a portion of the green space in downtown Fresno’s Eaton Plaza with basketball courts.
While it is unclear what brought about the sudden demand for basketball courts in an area of few, if any kids. There areample courts in nearby parks and playgrounds. Why should it trump the need for green open space in a downtown rapidly losing it?
With the mindless destruction of Fulton Mall, this plan appears to be intended to gratify a certain, select few for a certain seasonal duration while presenting to the general public yet another full-time chain link and concrete eyesore.
Eaton Plaza serves a vast population, some of whom do not play basketball, and is limited in area. For this reason, it is imperative that it be available for the enjoyment of all people.
George Bursik, Pinedale
