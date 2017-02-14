Who needs tech workers from the seven countries?

I read with interest your Feb. 7 editorial on President Trump’s assault on high tech hurting our economy. Whereas I agree with your statement that science, math, and technology education in this country lags behind that of other nations, I am curious as to why you had to politicize that essential need with the irrelevant reference to Trump’s “act of epic stupidity…restricting visas and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.”
In the past eight years, just how many refugees from the seven countries have been hired in the high-tech industry? Are you suggesting that science, math and technology education in those countries exceeds the same in this country and others?
Some data, rather than opinion, might shed light on the situation. And, rather than referring to the countries as “Muslim-majority,” why could you not have referred to them as “terrorist-safe-haven countries,” which, in fact, is the real issue, not the predominant religion of the countries.
Your bias, and that of the media in general, is one of the reasons that Trump was elected. Name-calling and labels don’t solve the substantial problems that we face in this country. Targeting the real problems with real solutions does.
Mel Yow, Fresno
