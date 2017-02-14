Nice guys helped me change flat tires

Twice in the last year, I have had the unfortunate luck to blow out tires on my car. Both were new tires, and I had to place my spare tire on my vehicle before I could get home.
After I pulled over to begin the replacement process, a gentleman approached me and offered to change my tire for me. Different men in both cases. I guess they were taking pity on me because I am 77 or maybe I was just their good deed for the day.
I did not get the name of either man. I offered to pay each of them, but they both adamantly refused. I know I thanked both of them before they took off, but mere thanks doesn’t seem adequate.
So if you are one of those men who came to my aid, thank you again. It pleases me to know that their are men like that out who are willing to help a fellow traveler. I hope I can repay these gentlemen by doing similar good deeds.
Robert Durbrow, Fresno
