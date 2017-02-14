Boot criminals: Let ICE do its job

It disheartening and demoralizing that when Immigrations and Customs Enforcement finally takes measures to enforce our federal laws on illegal immigration in an effort to protect us against drug and human trafficking, gangs and criminals, many people seem to support this illegal behavior by using and succumbing to drama, emotion and sympathy for the criminals – not the victims.
Do you really want this country to become as corrupt and lawless as Mexico or do you just hate our president and want all leaders to be members of the Democratic Party? Many of these Democrats, by the way, are not in favor of respecting the law or citizens of this country.
Joyce Bjerk, Fresno
