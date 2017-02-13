Deported mother should have become a citizen

I learned through the news about Guadalupe García de Rayos, the Arizona woman who was deported under President Trump’s immigration policy. While I feel sorry for her and her children (who are U.S. citizens), I feel this could have been avoided.
She had been in the United States for about 20 years. Why did she not become a citizen? She had plenty of time to do this. I know immigrants who are living here who have become citizens and some who are in the process.
The people who worry about deportation can only blame themselves for not taking the proper steps to become citizens of the U.S. If they don’t want to become citizens, why are they here?
Betty L. Schaeffer, Fresno
