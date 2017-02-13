State provides poor stewardship

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat, was bragging that California has the most manufacturing jobs and a balanced budget with a surplus. He suggests that other states would do well to emulate California.
Let’s examine the results of a state that has been run by Democrats for many years. California is 42nd in education, 31st in crime, 35th in road repair, first in welfare and second-highest in highest taxes.
I would be surprised if other states would be excited about paying for a Cadillac and getting a Chevrolet. I think it is a perfect example of a state government being very poor stewards of taxpayer money.
Bob Hills, Fresno
