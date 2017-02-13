Bredefeld defends slumlord vote

Jim Steinberg attacked me in his letter (Feb. 8) stating I must not care about kids living in slumlord housing because I opposed the new big-government mandatory rental inspection program the Fresno City Council just passed. Typical liberal reasoning and attack! If you don’t support big-government programs, you’re heartless!
We know that 85 percent of all property owners with rental units maintain and take care of their property. Unfortunately, this mandatory rental-inspection program will now punish law-abiding property owners, impose fees ($100 per unit) on owners that will only be passed on to tenants, mandates every property owner who owns rental housing to register with the city of Fresno, and potentially violates Fourth Amendment rights of both tenants and property owners. In the future, these fees will only significantly increase.
We have laws that allow us to go after slumlords, impose severe penalties, and even take over their property if they don’t fix the code enforcement violations. Passing “feel good” legislation with a multitude of unintended consequences for tenants and landlords will not solve the slumlord problem. We don’t need new, big-government programs; we need to enforce the laws that already exist!
Garry Bredefeld, Fresno City Councilman, District Six
