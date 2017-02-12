Bay Area and LA are today’s Roman Empire

During the waning days of the Roman Empire, the ruling class lost the need to accomplish any physical work relying on their slaves to accomplish menial tasks.
As a result, the elite Romans turned to games and entertainment to spend their days. The ultimate cause of the fall of the empire was its extension of territory with no willing Romans to defend the borders.
Both the Bay Area and the Los Angeles basin have fallen into this same trap. Those sanctuary cities have lost the ability to serve themselves or others, relying on undocumented workers to garden, cook, bus tables, baby sit, clean homes and hotels and park their Ferraris. How many remember the University of Southern California sign, “Our maids graduated from Fresno State.”
Small wonder these uber rich residents and the sycophant politicians in these areas are so adamant to defend undocumented workers. Shame on them and their effete lives.
Jerry Garwick, Prather
