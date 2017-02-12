Get a job or start looking for one

Let me tell you how I feel about some renters in Section 8 housing:
I do not feel good when I go to an apartment or home that is designated Section 8. (I am a process server) and the home is full of smoke from marijuana and there are small children there.
I do not like to see the adults at home in the middle of the day instead of being gainfully employed or out looking for a job.
I do not like to see children living in filth caused by the renters.
I do not like people that bring multiple kids into this world with no job or means to support them and depend instead on the taxpayers for their housing.
The only people who deserve special treatment are our veterans, the disabled and people that use the welfare system for what it was created for.
Anything else should be unacceptable.
Esperanza Ruiz-Morris, Fresno
