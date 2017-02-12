Storefront booze ads hurt our community

I recently read the inspirational “Fresno students learn power of unhealthy storefront ads” opinion piece co-written by my friend Yesenia Cuenca and Dr. Ken Bird. I have attended school with Yesenia and have personally witnessed the issues and consequences of underage drinking and the heavy influence of storefront ads.
We are tired of being inundated by these constant alcohol and drug advertisements. After watching the Super Bowl and the famous ads that countless companies spend millions of dollars on, I realized there is still more that we can do to protect the health of future youth.
I am thankful that the Fresno City Council has realized the consequences of these storefront advertisements. Thank you, councilmembers for showing support for the future of Fresno though the Development Code (SEC. 15-2706 and SEC. 15-2761).
Marissa Vang, Fresno
