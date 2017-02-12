Morgan Freeman should know better

There were some good Super Bowl commercials but shame on actor Morgan Freeman for his support of Turkish Airlines. It is hard to imagine how much money Turkey stuffed into his pockets for this forward-looking activist to sing the praises of anything related to that country.
Turkey invented genocide and unleashed it against the Christian Armenians. Not only did it brutally kill nearly the entire population (not to mention Greeks and Assyrians) on its native homeland, it stole everything the deportees could not take to the scorching Syrian desert and everything the murdered could not take to Heaven.
It then used that wealth to rebuild its disgraceful country, including that foul airline. Turkey is consistently one of the most intolerant and oppressive countries on the planet. If Turkey knew Mr. Freeman was sitting in the front of the plane, they would probably insist he go to the back.
It’s incredible what (blood) money can buy.
Marshall D. Moushigian, Fresno
