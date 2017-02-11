Berkeley protest story got facts rights

I thank The Fresno Bee for the accurate account of the events at UC Berkeley. As a student at UC Berkeley, and a native of Visalia, I was very happy to see that in the midst of right-leaning misrepresentation all over the country, my home publication shared the facts.
As students, we are very upset that our city has been destroyed and our reputation of peaceful protesting is being tarnished by media fanaticism and violent anarchist groups.
For decades, dating back to the Free Speech Movement when Martin Luther King Jr. spoke on the same steps on which chaos broke out, the students of UC Berkeley have supported and continue to support both the right to free speech and the right to peaceful protest. I am grateful for your accurate representation and separation of students from violent protesters.
Stephanie Gates, Berkeley
Comments