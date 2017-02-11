Trump needs California more than we need him

Donald Trump has threatened to defund any state or municipality that serves as a sanctuary for alien residents. Well, if that’s the case, I say “let him.”
If Trump defunds California, the state should simply secede from the Union and go it alone. Who needs the rest of the country? They voted for Trump, let them suffer the consequences.
Besides, standing alone, California is the sixth-largest economy in the world. California literally does not need the remaining states to survive.
If Trump defunds the state, he may well find out that he needs California more than California needs him.
James Kalomiris, Fresno
