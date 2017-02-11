Trump must be held accountable

So much for making America safe again. I’m more terrified than I’ve ever been. I’ll only speak of one recent example (there are many). The law indicates that a legal alien has been granted the right by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to reside permanently in the United States and to work without restrictions.
The president flagrantly and cruelly undermined the rights of legal residents, people we have been carefully vetted and invited into our family, then crassly maligned the judge who rescinded his order. The resultant chaos, anger, confusion, resentment and alienation puts our country and its citizens in harm’s way.
Who will be put at risk next? What industry will be thrown into chaos and confusion next? What law will be thwarted? Everyone – be you Republican, Democrat, Independent, Green – please demand that the president stop tweeting and stop speaking without thought or knowledge. He is placing his citizenry in jeopardy of retaliation by groups and governments that are on the receiving end of this childish behavior.
Laurie Tidyman-Jones, Fresno
