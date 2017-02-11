Trump’s fast pace is great

In her letter to the editor Feb. 3, Vicki Hellenas concludes: “Trump works for America now. He is no longer a CEO in the corporate mold. He needs to slow down, talk less and listen more.”
Her statement reminds me of the advice a Secret Service agent gave to President Kennedy, who was known for very rapid walking, usually three or four steps in front of Jackie. The agent told the president to slow down and walk with Jackie, as it did not look very dignified when she was walking behind him.
President Kennedy replied, “Tell her to walk faster.”
Allan G. Hedberg, Fresno
Comments