Unlike Trump, I appreciate the media

According to President Donald Trump, “Almost every country in the world takes advantage of us, and I’m gonna set the world straight.” Evidently he wants to live in America, but not on Earth.
He has treated women and the handicapped with unforgivable contempt.
Since Pearl Harbor, America has reached out to the whole world. Trump has treated Mexico with contempt, offended Australia, and made us look like idiots to Europeans.
He has cast a resounding vote for authoritarianism with his defense of Vladimir Putin, and his favoring the authoritarian regimes of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
His contempt for the press is profoundly un-American. He should read the First Amendment to our Constitution. The media bring us things we need to know.
Andy Hart, Fresno
Comments