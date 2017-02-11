The presidency is an institution more important than any president. George Washington set a standard of integrity, class and respect that every president since has been expected to carry on.
While several presidents have disrespected the institution of the presidency, none has done so more willingly than Donald J. Trump. The man has displayed a complete lack of respect for the integrity and credibility of the office he holds.
With every unsubstantiated accusation, every Twitter tantrum, and every world leader he gets into a public disagreement with, he compromises the integrity and credibility of the office he holds.
The commander-in-chief is supposed to remain above the fray, not become the fray. If the president shows no respect for his own office, why should anyone else? In just two weeks he’s turned the presidency into a reality TV show. When he speaks, it is painfully obvious he is unprepared and unacquainted with anything resembling a fact.
His actions show a dangerous lack of attention to detail that reflects his “half-cocked” approach to governing. When you’re the leader of the free world, details matter.
Donald Trump is an embarrassment that will permanently damage our image.
Jared Dean, Fresno
Comments