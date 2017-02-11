Bee editorial is mostly wrong, again

Once again The Bee Editorial Board is using the bully pulpit to warp its view of the world.
The editorial (Feb. 7) decries President Trump’s ban on travelers as an assault on the tech communities. Really?
The beginning statement is incorrect. The ban isn’t to get more Americans hired, as the editorial board suggests, but rather national security to appropriately vet the incoming immigrants. I may be alone in my thoughts, but this seems like a good idea to me.
Secondly, the editorial mentions that this “stupidity” would limit tech jobs.
The editorial board surely has detailed numbers of how many of these immigrants (from underdeveloped countries) have trained and experienced individuals ready for employment. Less than 100 in total? A number unlikely to throw these huge employers into “turmoil.”
Lastly, I agree that increased interest and improved teaching of the sciences in our schools will make better tech employees in the future. However, tying that idea to the temporary ban on immigrants from underdeveloped and terror-torn countries is illogical; some might say stupid.
Richard Gregory, Fresno
