I hope Nunes isn’t a rubber stamp for Trump

I am dismayed by the comments of Rep. Devin Nunes to The Bee pertaining to Trump’s executive order on refugees. He said the order is a common-sense security measure to prevent terror attacks on the homeland.
I don’t see it as a “common-sense” measure. The ramifications to all immigrants and refugees from the seven nations are unfair to those that have spent months or even years going through a vetting process that was already in place. These are immigrants who have followed the rules.
I was encouraged by two other Republican congressmen from the Valley who did have common-sense comments to The Bee about Trump’s executive order. Rep. Jeff Denham said the way this is playing out has created a lot of uncertainty and executive orders are not the way to resolve ongoing problems.
Rep. David Valadao said these issues are complex and should not be addressed through hasty, unclear executive actions.
As my representative, my hope is that Rep. Nunes is not a rubber stamp for President Trump and can think independently.
Ron Schafer, Fresno
