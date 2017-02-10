Schumer is wrong about Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Charles Schumer opposes the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Justice because he is not “mainstream.” The dictionary defines mainstream as “normal or conventional, the dominant trend, accepted or established.” But in political discourse, it carries the subjective view of the speaker, e.g., to be mainstream is to think like Schumer and other liberals.
Of course, even if mainstream does define the popular view, it is not necessarily the right or best view. Segregation and denying women the vote were once mainstream opinions. Even the Supreme Court has had to backtrack on some of its opinions.
But if mainstream means what most of America believes, Gorsuch fits the definition. Consider: The Republican Party won 84 percent of the counties in America and 58 percent of the states. Further, 66 percent of the states have elected Republican governors and 68 percent have elected Republican legislators. America elected a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
In reality, what Schumer considers mainstream is held only by a densely populated sliver of America on the two coasts and a few other enclaves. So if he wants a mainstream candidate, Schumer should stop blocking Gorsuch.
David Tolladay, Clovis
