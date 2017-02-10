Don’t repeal Affordable Care Act

Repealing the Affordable Care Act and or replacing Medicare with a voucher system would be death to me. I had a heart attack five years ago after working for an insurance company for 15 years. They raised my COBRA so high that I could not pay and so I owed $130,000 to the hospital. I waited for 72 hours hoping I could prevent this terrible debt.
Now, at 65, if drugs are not part of Medicare or they bring back the doughnut hole, I will be forced to stop taking my meds. Let’s pray that the GOP finds a heart and stops this action.
Carolyn Trovao, Fresno
