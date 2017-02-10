The Bee’s diverse opinion pages

The Opinion page on Feb. 5 had these two contrasting titles in juxtaposition: “Here’s how to resist Trump’s chaos strategy” by The Bee Editorial Board and “Trump revolution is a return to normalcy” by Victor Davis Hanson. No wonder we American citizens are so confused!
I submit if Trump’s behavior since he has become president is considered “normal” by Mr. Hanson who, by the way, is a historian at Stanford University, then we are in a lot of trouble. Apparently, Mr. Hanson has not been paying attention to Trump’s behavior and its resulting fear and chaos in our country and the rest of the world. This is not normal and, if we normalize Trump, we are lost.
However, this is not surprising from Mr. Hanson as nearly each Sunday during Obama’s presidency he regularly excoriated him. In the words of Trump, “sad, very very sad.”
Micki Whitaker, Fresno
Comments